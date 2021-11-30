Sensex valuation hits lowest in 15 months; index underlying EPS up 50%

The valuation of the BSE Sensex, or the price-to-earnings (P/E) multiple relating to the 30 companies comprising the index, has declined to its lowest level in over a year. This is owing to a surge in corporate profitability in the last two quarters, leading to an increase in earnings per share (EPS), and a weakness in the market.

The index is trading at a trailing P/E multiple of 26.8, the lowest since August last year. In comparison, the index underlying EPS reached an all-time high of Rs 2,136 at the end of H1FY22. With this, the index underlying EPS is up 50 per cent since the ...