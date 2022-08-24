Sentiment around NFTs drops 14% in companies amid crypto downturn: Report

-
ALSO READ
Trading dries up on Indian crypto exchanges as new transaction tax kicks in
Crypto wrap: 'Merge' in focus, inflation figures still key, say experts
Crypto platform FalconX doubles valuation to $8 bn despite downturn
Crypto markets down nearly 70% from peaks: Will the carnage continue?
Crypto winter: Why this bitcoin bear market is different from the past
-
The sentiment around non-fungible tokens (NFTs) fell by 14 per cent among companies in the June quarter (Q2), demonstrating a decline in optimism around NFTs due to rising discussions about the downturn in the cryptocurrency market, a report showed on Wednesday.
In Q2 2022, NFTs have been the topic of more debates than ever, although opinions have changed resulting in a decrease in optimism.
"According to the most recent earnings announcements, this drop in confidence has been caused by discussions surrounding the cryptocurrency market decline," said Ekta Chourasia, business fundamentals analyst at GlobalData, a leading data and analytics company.
The mention of NFTs in companies' earnings call transcripts rose to their highest level in the June quarter (Q2), experiencing a 30 per cent rise (on-quarter).
Several companies like Concentrix Corp, BlackBerry, and NVIDIA Corporation discussed the depressed crypto market.
Coinbase Global, a banking and payment company, mentioned high volatility in crypto prices affecting its transaction revenue and Nano Dimension Ltd discussed crypto losing value.
There were some positive discussions on NFT as well, especially around mentions of "investment", "invested", and "launch".
Coinbase Global, mentioned the launch of NFT Beta and its plan to add features that would facilitate people to mint their own NFTs.
The technology sector alone accounted for 53 per cent of the total NFT mentions, followed by the banking and payment sector with 18 per cent of the mentions.
"Some NFT discussions were also focused on the keyword aE-commerce' showing the growing application of NFTs in the e-commerce businesses," said Chourasia.
--IANS
na/vd
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU