Separate MII functions into three verticals, recommends Sebi expert panel

An expert group consisting of the market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) to strengthen governance at market infrastructure institutions (MIIs) has suggested creating three distinct verticals to avoid conflict of interest. These include critical operations; regulatory, compliance and risk management, and other functions such as business development. The committee has recommended that in terms of hierarchy, the key managerial personnel (KMPs) of all three verticals will be at par. However, in terms of resource allocation and utilisation, the functions under the first two verticals separately should be given higher priority.

MIIs are considered to be the pillars of the ecosystem. These include stock exchanges, clearing corporations, and depositories.

In April, constituted an ad hoc committee under the leadership of its former whole-time member G Mahalingam. The move came in the wake of alleged governance lapses at NSE over the appointment and promotion of over appointment and promotion of Anand Subramanian as group operating officer of NSE.

The committee submitted its detailed recommendations – aimed at further strengthening the governance norms relating to MIIs – report to last week. The report was made public on Wednesday to seek public comments.

“They are vested with regulatory responsibilities while pursuing commercial interests like other profit-oriented entities. Because of this conflicting nature of MII’s role, the governance standards of MIIs need to be robust to increase market confidence and deter malpractices,” the expert group has said in its report.

The committee has felt that a rule-based approach for the regulation of MIIs should be balanced with a principle-based approach.

The committee has put a lot of onus on the roles and responsibilities of public interest directors (PID) to ensure greater independence of the board. The Mahalingam panel has suggested at least two-thirds of members of the Board of the MII shall comprise PIDs. Further, the roles and responsibilities of all directors should be clearly outlined, especially their responsibilities toward regulatory, compliance and risk management functions.

The PIDs are expected to continue to meet twice a year and submit to a periodic report highlighting issues of importance and concern to MIIs.

Further, it has been recommended that the definition of KMPs should be changed to cover employees based on the importance of activities carried out by them and their relative hierarchy within the MII.

Subramanian, while appointed COO, was not classified at KMP. The suggestion is to avoid such lapses in the future, said experts.

Importantly, the panel has suggested a minimum (25 per cent) as well as a maximum (50 per cent) amount as variable components of the KMPs’ compensation. “For each KMP, due weightage should be provided to the regulatory, risk management and compliance related aspects including Code of Conduct/Ethics for determining variable pay,” the report said.

The committee further has suggested that in exceptional cases, including repeated breaches or violations, Sebi should explore the harsher options of debarring MIIs from the introduction of new products, and restricting MIIs’ existing activities, products and services. It has also suggested the penalties should be increased by amending the regulations.