JUST IN
AUM of commodities under warehousing financing show pick-up in FY23: NCML
CBDC bond trades surge; volumes jump double-fold in second week
Sebi proposes framework to address risks linked with cloud-based solutions
Ceat surges 16% from day's low post Q2 results; MRF skids 8% on muted show
Nykaa to turn ex-date on Thursday for 5:1 bonus issue; stock sheds 4%
Nifty PSU Bank soars 26% in a month; BOI, Canara Bank, UBI rally 55%
Five Star Business Finance IPO kicks off: Should you subscribe?
Hindalco drops 5% as arm Novelis Q2 profit slides 23% YoY; Ebitda down 8%
Nifty Bank index headed to 44,000 level; Bandhan Bank remains a risky bet
Stock of this visa service provider has zoomed over 300% so far in 2022
You are here: Home » Markets » News
After growth in first half, jewellery exports may face challenge in H2
Business Standard

Separate MII functions into three verticals, recommends Sebi expert panel

Market infrastructure institutions are considered to be the pillars of the stock market ecosystem. These include stock exchanges, clearing corporations, and depositories.

Topics
SEBI | Stock Market | NSE Nifty

Khushboo Tiwari  |  Mumbai 

Sebi
The committee has felt that a rule-based approach for the regulation of MIIs should be balanced with a principle-based approac

An expert group consisting of the market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) to strengthen governance at market infrastructure institutions (MIIs) has suggested creating three distinct verticals to avoid conflict of interest. These include critical operations; regulatory, compliance and risk management, and other functions such as business development. The committee has recommended that in terms of hierarchy, the key managerial personnel (KMPs) of all three verticals will be at par. However, in terms of resource allocation and utilisation, the functions under the first two verticals separately should be given higher priority.

MIIs are considered to be the pillars of the stock market ecosystem. These include stock exchanges, clearing corporations, and depositories.

In April, Sebi constituted an ad hoc committee under the leadership of its former whole-time member G Mahalingam. The move came in the wake of alleged governance lapses at NSE over the appointment and promotion of over appointment and promotion of Anand Subramanian as group operating officer of NSE.

The committee submitted its detailed recommendations – aimed at further strengthening the governance norms relating to MIIs – report to Sebi last week. The report was made public on Wednesday to seek public comments.

“They are vested with regulatory responsibilities while pursuing commercial interests like other profit-oriented entities. Because of this conflicting nature of MII’s role, the governance standards of MIIs need to be robust to increase market confidence and deter malpractices,” the expert group has said in its report.

The committee has felt that a rule-based approach for the regulation of MIIs should be balanced with a principle-based approach.

The committee has put a lot of onus on the roles and responsibilities of public interest directors (PID) to ensure greater independence of the board. The Mahalingam panel has suggested at least two-thirds of members of the Board of the MII shall comprise PIDs. Further, the roles and responsibilities of all directors should be clearly outlined, especially their responsibilities toward regulatory, compliance and risk management functions.

The PIDs are expected to continue to meet twice a year and submit to Sebi a periodic report highlighting issues of importance and concern to MIIs.

Further, it has been recommended that the definition of KMPs should be changed to cover employees based on the importance of activities carried out by them and their relative hierarchy within the MII.

Subramanian, while appointed COO, was not classified at KMP. The suggestion is to avoid such lapses in the future, said experts.

Importantly, the panel has suggested a minimum (25 per cent) as well as a maximum (50 per cent) amount as variable components of the KMPs’ compensation. “For each KMP, due weightage should be provided to the regulatory, risk management and compliance related aspects including Code of Conduct/Ethics for determining variable pay,” the report said.

The committee further has suggested that in exceptional cases, including repeated breaches or violations, Sebi should explore the harsher options of debarring MIIs from the introduction of new products, and restricting MIIs’ existing activities, products and services. It has also suggested the penalties should be increased by amending the regulations.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Sebi

First Published: Wed, November 09 2022. 23:39 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.