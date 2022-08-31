Share markets closed: BSE, NSE shut today on occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi

-
-
The share markets, including the National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) and Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), are closed on Wednesday, August 31, on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi.
The trading in the equity segment, equity derivative segment and SLB Segment on Wednesday will be closed, acording to the list of stock market holidays of 2022 on the official BSE wesbite.
Apart from the stock markets, the commodity markets, including metal and bullion, are also closed today and there will be no trading in forex and futures markets too.
On Tuesday, the benchmark indices outperformed their global peers, as the Sensex surged 1,564 points, or 2.7 per cent, to settle at 59,537, while the Nifty gained 446 points, or 2.6 per cent, to finish at 17,759. Sensex and Nifty logged the biggest single-day gain on Tuesday in more than three months, and it was among top three gains this year. In the preceeding trading session, the two indices had declined about 1.5 per cent each.
IndusInd Bank, Tech Mahindra, ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, HDFC and Tata Steel were among the other major winners.
Investors' wealth soared by Rs 5.68 trillion on Tuesday while the market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms jumped Rs 5,68,305.56 crore to Rs 2,80,24,621.83 crore.
The indices rebounded sharply on Tuesday on optimism from strong inflows from foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) as stability returned to global markets after a brutal sell-off triggered by US Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell’s hawkish comments last week. FPIs pumped in Rs 4,166 crore on Tuesday to cap the best month of 2022 in terms of overseas flows.
