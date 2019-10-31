Share of retail assets in equity mutual funds fell to 52% in Sep quarter

The share of retail assets in equity schemes in the mutual fund (MF) industry saw a dip in the September quarter, with investors booking profits amid the recent uptick in

In Q2, the share dipped to 52 per cent from 55 per cent in the June 2019 quarter. Industry observers said retail investors, who had made allocations to mid- and small-cap funds between 2016 and 2017 on the expectation of a broader market rally, are now looking at opportunities to exit.

“However, more serious retail investors are likely to keep their investments intact, aligned to their long-term goals," said an MF advisor. Over a one-year period, mid-cap funds have given returns of 7.5 per cent, while small-cap funds have given returns of 1.7 per cent. Over the past few weeks, the indices have seen a positive run amid expectations of tax cuts for equity investors and festive demand, thus leading to a bump-up in sales volume for automakers. Since September, the benchmark Sensex has risen over 7 per cent.