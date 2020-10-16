Shares of Likhitha Infrastructure gain 14% after market debut on Thursday

-
Shares of Likhitha Infrastructure gained 14 per cent apiece, following their stock market debut on Thursday.
The stock closed the session at Rs 136.6, against the issue price of Rs 130 per share.
The Hyderabad-based company’s Rs 61-crore initial public offering had garnered nearly 10x subscription.
Likhitha Infra is an oil and gas pipeline infrastructure service provider.
The company provides pipelines for the energy sector as well as for city gas distribution projects.
