Shares of wellness product seller Nureca soar 61% on debut, end at Rs 645

BS Reporter 

Wellness product distributor Nureca saw its shares soar more than 60 per cent during their stock market debut on Thursday. The stock ended at Rs 645, up Rs 245, or 61 per cent, over issue price of Rs 400 per share. Nureca’s Rs 100-crore IPO had seen more than 40 times oversubscription. The company now has a market cap of Rs 650 crore.

First Published: Thu, February 25 2021. 16:55 IST

