Shift your investments if Sebi pulls up AMC for regularly flouting norms

Market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) wrote a letter to the Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi) on July 9 warning its members regarding 25 violations it had observed during inspections of fund houses carried out between April 2014 and March 2016.

In its July 25 meeting with independent trustees of mutual funds, the regulator brought up the issue of these violations again and asked trustees to ensure high standards of corporate governance. Clearly, all is not right with the Rs23.57 trillion industry, despite investors, especially retail, reposing their ...