JUST IN
European ESG funds sell more of their Adani Group shares, shows data
GQG Partners sees shares fall as much as 3% after Adani investment
Valuation comfort remains with PSU banks despite sharp gains
Markets soar over 1.5% as Adani Group concerns ease; bank stocks lead
Exchanges designate 15 stock brokers as QSBs with enhanced obligations
Hindenburg has its view, we disagree with it: GQG Partners' Rajiv Jain
GQG Partners overweight on India; HDFC, ICICI Bank top holdings
Adani Group stocks jump after US-based investment firm GQG Partners bet
Investors' wealth climbs Rs 3.43 trillion as Sensex jumps 900 points
State Bank of India likely to sell Rs 5,456-crore AT1 bonds next week
You are here: Home » Markets Â» News
European ESG funds sell more of their Adani Group shares, shows data
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Singapore monitors short-sellers after Adani Group-Hindenburg saga

The Singapore Exchange's regulatory arm may order an independent review if there are areas of concern, said Tharman, who also serves as minister in charge of the Monetary Authority of Singapore

Topics
Singapore | Adani Group | Markets

Bloomberg 

A view of the Monetary Authority of Singapore's headquarters in Singapore. Photo: Reuters

Singapore will closely examine short-seller reports and the companies’ response if there are cases similar to the explosive allegations made against the Adani Group, Senior Minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam said.

“Transparency, in the form of accurate, clear, and timely communication is the best defence for a listed company that is the subject of a short-seller report,” Tharman said in a written reply to parliamentary question on protection for Singapore companies against short sellers.

The Singapore Exchange’s regulatory arm may order an independent review if there are areas of concern, said Tharman, who also serves as minister in charge of the Monetary Authority of Singapore. The financial regulator and the white-collar police will also investigate if there are grounds to suspect there’s market misconduct.

India’s top court set up a panel to probe allegations against the Adani Group, after a bombshell report alleging fraud and stock rigging from Hindenburg Research wiped out more than $140 billion from its market value. Billionaire Gautam Adani’s conglomerate has denied the accusations.

In Singapore, at least two major companies have come under attack from short-sellers. Authorities in 2022 closed a probe into Noble Group Ltd. with a record fine, years after Iceberg Research accused the commodity trader of inflating its profits. In 2012, Muddy Waters LLC raised doubts about Olam International Ltd.’s finances. The food commodities trader, which suffered a stock rout, dismissed the claims.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Singapore

First Published: Fri, March 03 2023. 23:07 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.