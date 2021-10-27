SJS Enterprises price band at Rs 531-542 a share, issue open Nov 1-3

JUST IN
Business Standard

BS Reporter  |  Mumbai 

Illustration: Binay Sinha

SJS Enterprises has priced its initial public offer between Rs 531-542 per share. The issue opens on November 1 and November 3. The IPO consists of an offer for sale of Rs 710 crore by Evergraph Holdings and Rs 90 crore by K A Joseph. Evergraph Holdings and K A Joseph hold 77.86 and 20.74 per cent stake in the company, respectively. SJS company is a manufacturer of aesthetic products like decals and body graphics, 2D appliques and dials, 3D appliques and dials, 3D lux badges, and aluminium badges. Its customers include Suzuki Motorcycle India, Mahindra & Mahindra, John Deere.
First Published: Wed, October 27 2021. 18:37 IST

