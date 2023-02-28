JUST IN
Softening cotton prices turning tides in favor of textile players: Analysts

Analysts assert that unstable political scenarios in Sri Lanka and Pakistan, and wage issues in Bangladesh will shift export demand from these economies to home-textile or garment players in India

Lovisha Darad  |  New Delhi 

Textile

Analysts foresee silver lining emerging for the textile sector with prices of cotton softening 41 per cent from last year's high of Rs 50,530 per bale to Rs 29,910 per bale. That apart, they believe improved capacity utilisations, lowering of domestic cotton premium over international prices, and demand rebound would act as tailwinds to the sector.

First Published: Tue, February 28 2023. 13:16 IST

