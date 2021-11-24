Software firm Latent View Analytics jumps 2.5 times in stellar listing

The stock of software firm surged 2.5 times over the price during its first day of trading on Tuesday. It ended at Rs 489, up Rs 292 over the issue price of Rs 197. The stock hit a high of Rs 549 and a low of Rs 462. Market players said at higher levels wealthy investors rus­hed to book profits to recover their investment cost.

Latent View’s was subscribed 339 times, making it the most-subscribed ever. The HNI portion of the IPO was subscribed 882 times. The breakeven cost for HNIs worked out to Rs 520 per share. Market players said despite the stellar listing some HNIs exit their position at losses. At last close, the firm was valued at Rs 9,665 crore versus Rs 3,900 crore valuation sought in the IPO.





Latent View is a pure-play data analytics services company and functions in consulting services, data engineering, business analytics and digital solutions.

"We believe Latent View has distinctive product offerings, relevant experience and capabilities to manage customers, which aid in driving the company's revenue and operating efficiencies. The company's client base includes several marquee enterprises which are engaged in diverse industries across the world, and they have maintained long term relationships with them by providing quality and customized services," said a note by Religare.