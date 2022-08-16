SpiceJet shares rise 2% as it enters into settlement with aircraft lessor

-
Shares of SpiceJet on Tuesday climbed nearly 2 per cent after the company entered into a settlement with aircraft lessor Goshawk Aviation and its affiliated entities.
The stock advanced 1.96 per cent to settle at Rs 46.75 apiece on the BSE. During the day, it climbed 4.14 per cent to Rs 47.75.
On Tuesday, SpiceJet announced that it has entered into a settlement with aircraft lessor Goshawk Aviation and its affiliated entities related to two Boeing 737 Max aircraft and one Boeing 737-800 NG aircraft.
Goshawk Aviation Limited is one of the main lessors of Max aircraft of SpiceJet, the airline's statement noted.
"The settlement with Goshawk follows SpiceJet's successful settlements with De Havilland Aircraft of Canada Limited, Credit Suisse, Boeing, CDB Aviation, BOC Aviation and Avolon," it mentioned.
SpiceJet and Goshawk have agreed to settle all their disputes under the aircraft lease agreements for three aircraft, it said.
