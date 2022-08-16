Samvardhana Motherson shares rises 3% post bonus shares issue announcement

-
ALSO READ
Motherson in race for Marelli Holdings' restructuring: Report
Torrent Pharma rallies 9% on 1:1 bonus issue plan, dividend of Rs 23/share
'Pain in system is too much': Motherson Sumi chief sees lot of acquisitions
Ajanta Pharma extends fall, slips 2%; stock turned ex-bonus on Wednesday
This Rakesh Jhunjhunwala stock turns ex-date for 1:1 bonus issue; soars 19%
-
Shares of Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd rose more than 3 per cent after the board of directors as recommended issue of bonus shares.
At 1.40 p.m. on Tuesday, shares of the company were trading at Rs 126.90, up 4.15 or 3.38 per cent from its previous close.
The company has decided to issue bonus shares in the ratio of 1 bonus equity share against 2 existing equity shares, which will be subject to shareholders approval.
The estimated date by which such bonus shares would be credited or dispatched will be within two months from the date of board approval, which is October 15.
After the issue of bonus shares, the company's paid-up equity share capital will rise to Rs 677.64 crore from Rs 451.76 crore.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU