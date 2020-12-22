SpiceJet skids 19% in two days as India suspends UK flights till Dec 31

-
ALSO READ
Weak fundamentals, high valuation: Is it time to sell IndiGo, SpiceJet?
Analysts wary of IndiGo, SpiceJet despite Covid vaccine news, prefer IRCTC
SpiceJet dips 2% after reporting Rs 593 crore loss in June quarter
Smart or rash? SpiceJet flies in the face of logic amid Covid-19 pandemic
Here's why analysts choose IndiGo over SpiceJet for the long haul
-
Shares of SpiceJet slipped 10 per cent to hit an intra-day low of Rs 82.35 on the BSE in the early morning trade on Tuesday, falling 19 per cent in the past two trading days, after India suspended flights to and from the UK.
India has suspended all flights from the UK from Tuesday midnight (December 22) till December 31 to prevent the new aggressive strain of the novel coronavirus from entering the country. This may lead to lower traffic recovery.
With the travel ban, India joins 30 other countries in Europe, Asia, and South America, which have restricted travel from the island nation, the Business Standard reported. CLICK HERE TO READ FULL REPORT
Earlier this month, the low-cost airline had started to operate non-stop flights connecting Delhi and Mumbai with London. The Delhi-London flight and the Mumbai-London flight will operate under the air bubble agreement with the UK, it had noted.
SpiceJet had signed a Memorandum of Understandings ("MoU") for a codeshare and interline agreement with Emirates to enable its passengers enjoy wide and seamless connectivity through their extensive network across Europe, Africa, America, and the Middle East.
For the first half (April to September) of financial year 2019-20, SpiceJet had reported a net loss of Rs 706 crore, as against a loss of Rs 200 crore during the same period of the financial year 2018-19. Total revenue from operations declined 73 per cent to Rs 1,592 crore from Rs 5,851 crore.
SpiceJet has operated 30 long‐haul repatriation flights to and from London, Amsterdam, Toronto, Rome and Milan.
At 10:19 am, the stock was trading 8 per cent lower at Rs 84.20 on the BSE, as compared to a 0.06-per cent decline in the S&P BSE Sensex. A combined 15.3 million equity shares had changed hands on the counter on the NSE and BSE till the time of writing of this report.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU