State govts auctioned 100 mineral blocks from March 2021 to Aug 2022

The state governments have auctioned 100 between March 2021 and August 2022, the Union Ministry of Mines has said.

Moreover, since 2015, a total of 208 were auctioned in the country, it further informed, adding that commercial mining has been a great success in the country.

Last month, Mines Minister Pralhad Joshi had said that the Centre was making efforts to attract more private entrepreneurs into mineral exploration.

"Mineral exploration will be carried out without adverse environmental impact through enhanced use of drones and other latest technologies," he had said.

--IANS

ans/dpb

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)