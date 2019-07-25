Stock market bears drag down India's billionaire club to 3-year low of 71

Stock market bears are pushing many of India’s top promoters out of the billionaires’ club. After growing steadily for five years, the list of billionaire promoters is shrinking, with the stock prices of a number of top listed companies declining sharply over the past 16 months.

The count of such promoters is now down to 71 from an all-time high of 90 at the end of March 2018, and 81 in March this year. The 71 billionaire promoters are worth $326 billion now, as against $353 billion at the end of March last year. Smaller promoters accounted for much of the decline, ...