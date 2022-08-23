- Stocks to watch: Infosys, RBL Bank, HDFC Bank, Zomato, Sobha, L&T
MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty hints dull start amid weak global cues, down 70 pts
Stock market live updates: As of 7:45 am, the SGX Nifty Futures quoted 17,414 levels, down over 50-odd points on the Nifty50.
Globally, the US markets saw a sharp fall on Monday ahead of the Jackson Hole symposium on Friday. Dow Jones slipped 1.9 per cent, while the S&P 500 and NASDAQ Composite dropped 2.1 per cent and 2.5 per cent, respectively.
Major markets in Asia-Pacific followed weak Wall Street cues and inched lower in Tuesday's early trade. Nikkei 225, Kospi, Hang Seng indices dropped up to 1.2 per cent.
Meanwhile, prices of crude oil saw marginal gains as Brent Crude hovered around $97 per barrel and WTI Crude stood at $90 per barrel.
Back home, shares of Infosys will be in focus after the IT major slashed average variable payout to 70 per cent in June quarter of FY23 on margin pressure.
