- MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty signals somber start amid weak global sentiments
- Stocks to Watch: Bharti Airtel, Nykaa, Paytm, BPCL, SBI, Titan, Adani Ports
- New Sebi rules may pull the rug out from India's bid to boost bond market
- How RBI repo rate hike may impact you
- Are Indian stock markets turning domestic?
- Equity, debt markets' strategy post RBI's rate hike decision
- India's market capitalisation to GDP goes past 100% again, shows data
- At 13.8% gains, India best-performing stock market since June lows
- Tractor headwinds may offset M&M's strong utility vehicle segment show
- Q1 earnings, global cues to set Indian markets' trend this week: Analysts
MARKET LIVE: Sensex, Nifty50 flat in pre-open deals
Stock market live updates: As of 8:10 AM, the SGX Nifty Futures quoted at 17,385 levels, down 12 odd-points on the Nifty50.
Globally, the US markets were mixed on Friday as Dow Jones gained 0.2 per cent, however, NASDAQ Composite and the S&P 500 declined 0.5 per cent and 0.1 per cent, respectively.
Major markets in Asia-Pacific fell in trade on Monday morning. Japan's Nikkei 225 was flat and South Korea's Kospi declined 0.2 per cent.
Meanwhile, prices of crude oil remain unchanged as Brent Crude hovered around $94 per barrel, whereas WTI Crude was at $88 per barrel.
Back home, companies like Bharti Airtel, Adani Ports, and Power Grid will report their June quarter results (Q1FY22). Besides, shares of Nykaa, Paytm, Titan, and SBI will react post their Q1FY23 numbers.
