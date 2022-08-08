JUST IN
MARKET LIVE: Sensex, Nifty50 flat in pre-open deals

Stock market live updates: As of 8:10 AM, the SGX Nifty Futures quoted at 17,385 levels, down 12 odd-points on the Nifty50.

SI Reporter  | New Delhi 

A choppy start is on cards for the Indian equity markets amid weak global cues post the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) 140 basis point rate hike. As of 8:10 AM, the SGX Nifty Futures quoted at 17,385 levels, down 12 odd-points on the Nifty50.

Globally, the US markets were mixed on Friday as Dow Jones gained 0.2 per cent, however, NASDAQ Composite and the S&P 500 declined 0.5 per cent and 0.1 per cent, respectively.

Major markets in Asia-Pacific fell in trade on Monday morning. Japan's Nikkei 225 was flat and South Korea's Kospi declined 0.2 per cent.

Meanwhile, prices of crude oil remain unchanged as Brent Crude hovered around $94 per barrel, whereas WTI Crude was at $88 per barrel.

Back home, companies like Bharti Airtel, Adani Ports, and Power Grid will report their June quarter results (Q1FY22). Besides, shares of Nykaa, Paytm, Titan, and SBI will react post their Q1FY23 numbers.


