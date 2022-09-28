- MARKET LIVE: Nifty may drop 100 pts to open at 16,850; Asian indices sink
- Stocks to Watch: Torrent Pharma, ONGC, Dr Reddy's, BHEL, BPCL, Birla Corp
- Equities, gold, FDs: Where should you invest as global headwinds blow?
- Sensex ahead of Dow Jones by a wide margin amid rising bond yields
- Kotak Realty Fund buys 4.9% stake in Embassy REIT for Rs 1,600 crore
- Sensex, Nifty end lower on selloff in metal, banking and financial
- Investment via P-notes rises to Rs 84,810 cr in Aug after 3-month decline
- Sebi rolls out daily price limits framework for commodity futures contracts
- Bond yields fall on short-covering; market still hopes for index inclusion
- Blackstone sells 77 mn shares of Embassy REIT for Rs 2,650 cr
MARKET LIVE: Nifty may drop 100 pts to open at 16,850; Asian indices sink
Stock market live updates: At 07:30 am, the SGX Nifty quoted at 16,880, indicating an opening loss of around 100 points on the Nifty index.
Topics
MARKET LIVE | Markets | stock markets
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
Stock market live updates: After a flat close the previous day, the Sensex and Nifty indices are looking to open in the red on Wednesday amid weak global cues.
At 07:30 am, the SGX Nifty quoted at 16,880, indicating an opening loss of around 100 points on the Nifty index.
Market action today may continue to be volatile as FII flows turn weak and monthly F&O expiry draws closer. That apart, the RBI's three-day monetary policy committee meet will also kickoff today.
Among stocks, NDTV will be in focus as the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has moved the Supreme Court against the media company. Read here
Global Cues
At 07:30 am, the SGX Nifty quoted at 16,880, indicating an opening loss of around 100 points on the Nifty index.
Market action today may continue to be volatile as FII flows turn weak and monthly F&O expiry draws closer. That apart, the RBI's three-day monetary policy committee meet will also kickoff today.
Among stocks, NDTV will be in focus as the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has moved the Supreme Court against the media company. Read here
Dr Reddy’s will also be on the radar as it has received US FDA nod for marketing Timolol Maleate, which is used to treat Glaucoma.
Global Cues
In the US, the S&P 500 and Dow Jones reversed losses and ended lower as comments from Federal Reserve officials reaffirmed the central bank’s resolve to fight inflation. Nasdaq, however, managed to end higher.
The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 3.963 per cent, hitting fresh 12-year highs.
This morning in Asia, Nikkei and Hang Seng were down up to 1 per cent each, while Kospi and Taiwan declined around 0.5 per cent each.
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
Auto Refresh
Load More