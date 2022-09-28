After over 50% rise in 2022, is the stupendous rally in ITC fizzling out?

ITC has been one of the best performing large-cap stock at the bourses thus far in calendar year 2022 (CY22), rallying nearly 52 per cent during this period and outperforming the sector benchmark – the S&P BSE FMCG index – by a wide margin that moved up around 17 per cent during this period.



