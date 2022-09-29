JUST IN
MARKET LIVE: Gap-up start on cards for Sensex, Nifty; Asian stocks rise

Stock market live updates: At 07:30 am, the SGX Nifty quoted at 17,057, indicating a likely gap-up of nearly 200 points on the Nifty50 index

SI Reporter  | New Delhi 

MARKET LIVE: Sensex, Nifty, SGX Nifty, Nykaa, derivatives monthly expiry
Stock market live: The Sensex and Nifty indices are heading for a positive open on Thursday after a 6-day slide as global market stage a comeback.

At 07:30 am, the SGX Nifty quoted at 17,057, indicating a likely gap-up of nearly 200 points on the Nifty50 index.
Overnight in the US, Dow Jones, Nasdaq and the S&P 500 rallied around 2 per cent each.

Nearer home, Hang Seng and Kospi jumped up to 2 per cent each, while Nikkei and Taiwan advanced around a per cent each.

Market action today, however, will be swayed by the F&O monthly expiry and the upcoming RBI policy action.
 
That apart, among stocks, Nykaa will be on the radar as the company’s board meeting will be held on October,3 to consider and approve the issuance of bonus shares.

Blue Dart Express will also be in focus as the company has announced average shipment price increase of 9.6 per cent for 2023 as compared to 2022. 

