- MARKET LIVE: Gap-up start on cards for Sensex, Nifty; Asian stocks rise
- Stocks to Watch: Nykaa, Ramco Cements, Blue Dart, Zomato, Torrent Pharma
- Are IT stocks a good contrarian bet from a one-year perspective?
- Sebi rolls out framework for credit rating agencies, applicable from Jan'23
- Sebi lays guidelines on preferential issues for listed REIT, InvIT
- Sensex declines for sixth straight session as global rout continues
- Asian Paints gains 3%, hits 8-month high on hopes of margin improvement
- RBI MPC: Experts see a 50 bps hike, pressure on the real estate sector
- After over 50% rise in 2022, is the stupendous rally in ITC fizzling out?
- Cement stocks snap six-day losing streak; India Cements soars 10%
MARKET LIVE: Gap-up start on cards for Sensex, Nifty; Asian stocks rise
Stock market live updates: At 07:30 am, the SGX Nifty quoted at 17,057, indicating a likely gap-up of nearly 200 points on the Nifty50 index
Topics
MARKET LIVE | Markets | S&P BSE Sensex
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
Stock market live: The Sensex and Nifty indices are heading for a positive open on Thursday after a 6-day slide as global market stage a comeback.
At 07:30 am, the SGX Nifty quoted at 17,057, indicating a likely gap-up of nearly 200 points on the Nifty50 index.
Overnight in the US, Dow Jones, Nasdaq and the S&P 500 rallied around 2 per cent each.
Nearer home, Hang Seng and Kospi jumped up to 2 per cent each, while Nikkei and Taiwan advanced around a per cent each.
Market action today, however, will be swayed by the F&O monthly expiry and the upcoming RBI policy action.
That apart, among stocks, Nykaa will be on the radar as the company’s board meeting will be held on October,3 to consider and approve the issuance of bonus shares.
Blue Dart Express will also be in focus as the company has announced average shipment price increase of 9.6 per cent for 2023 as compared to 2022.
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
Auto Refresh
Load More