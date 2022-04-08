- Stocks to Watch: Banks, Asian Granito, M&M, Tata Steel, Telecom, SWRE
- Benchmark indices decline for third day ahead of RBI monetary policy
- Sebi bans Big Em Estates, others for running illegal money pooling scheme
- IDFC MF deal latest in series of M&As in the RS 38-trillion industry
- Aggressive Fed tightening could throw a spanner in D-Street party
- What explains recent resistance to multiple headwinds in the stock markets
- Markets open, banks shut: Investors suffered after RBI holiday on Feb 7
- BSE Technologies gets Sebi nod to operate as KYC Registration Agency
- ICICI Securities gives 'buy' call for Indian Hotels, Lemon Tree
- Hindustan Aeronautics scales new high on tie-up with Israel Aerospace
Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty may open muted ahead of RBI policy; SGX flat
Stock market live updates: At, 7:45 am, the SGX Nifty futures were quoting at 17,750 levels, indicating an opening gain of 20-odd points for the Nifty50.
Topics
MARKET LIVE | Markets | Nifty
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
The market will keenly watch the Reserve Bank of India's inflation and growth projections in the wake of the continued increase in oil and commodity prices. Many analysts, meanwhile, expect the central bank to keep the key rates unchanged.
Moreover, it remains to be seen if the bank will spell out any alteration in its hitherto maintained sanguine view on inflation and growth.
Moreover, it remains to be seen if the bank will spell out any alteration in its hitherto maintained sanguine view on inflation and growth.
This apart, geo-political developments will continue to be monitored around the Russia-Ukraine conflict. In the latest news, the United Nations has suspended Russia from its seat on the Human Rights Council due to civilian violence in Ukraine.
Among individual stocks, Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy may be eyed as the company has significantly narrowed down its quarterly loss to Rs 157.81 crore for the quarter ended March 2022, when compared with a loss of Rs 467.06 crore in the corrresponding quarter a year ago.
Global cues
On Thursday, US markets reversed early declines to end the day in green. The Dow rose 0.25%, the S&P 500 gained 0.43%, and the Nasdaq Composite added 0.06%.
Oil prices continued retreating on Thursday aided by plans of the US and its allies to release oil from strategic reserves. Brent crude futures fell 0.5 per cent to settle at $100.58 a barrel, while WTI crude fell 20 0.6 per cent to settle at $96.03 a barrel.
Asia markets were mostly subdued this morning with the Hang Seng down 0.65 per cent, while Nikkei was flat. Strait Times and Kospi fell up to 0.5 per cent. Shenzhen Component was lower, while Shanghai Composite was up 0.2 per cent.
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
Auto Refresh
Load More