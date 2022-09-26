JUST IN
MARKET LIVE: Sensex sheds 700pts, Nifty50 below 17,150 in pre-open deals

Stock market live: At 07:50 am, SGX Nifty quoted at 17,230, indicating an opening loss of over 100-odd points on the Nifty

SI Reporter  | New Delhi 

Stock market live updates: The Sensex and Nifty benchmark indices are likely to start gap-down on Monday, as they may extend Friday's brutal selloff amid a slump in rupee and rising recession fears. 

At 07:50 am, SGX Nifty quoted at 17,230, indicating an opening loss of over 100-odd points on the Nifty. 

Despite a sharp fall in oil prices, which are now at $86 per barrel, the risk-off sentiment around the globe continues to be strong. 

In the US, the S&P500 and Nasdaq dropped around 2 per cent each on Friday. This morning in Asia, Nikkei and Kospi also declined by 2 per cent each amid weak sentiment. 
 
That said, amomg stocks, Suzlon Energy will be in focus as the company on Sunday said its board has approved raising Rs 1,200 crore via a rights issue of 240 crore shares

Anupam Rasayan India has been directed by GPCB (Gujarat Pollution Control Board ) to pay Rs 1 crore as an interim environmental damage compensation (affected the air quality due to fire ).

New listing

Harsha Engineers will make its debut on the bourses today. The issue price is fixed at Rs 330 per share. As per IPO Watch, the stock can list with upto a 50 per cent premium at Rs 500. 

