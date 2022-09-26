- MARKET LIVE: Weak open likely for Sensex, Nifty; Harsha Engineers in focus
- Stocks to Watch: Harsha Engineers, Britannia, Coal India, Anupam Rasayan
- Which sectors are worth your money as RBI mulls another rate hike?
- 2022 tests investor patience: YTD returns mostly negative, shows data
- Street signs: No let-up as stocks feel squeeze, the great IPO rush & more
- Prescription for recovery in FY23 for underperforming pharma sector
- Share of direct plans in SIPs rises to 31% in three years, shows data
- Equity investors in for tougher time as markets face sharp downside risk
- RBI rate decision, global trends to drive markets this week: Analysts
- FPIs pump in Rs 8,600 cr in Sept in equities; pace of investment slows
MARKET LIVE: Sensex sheds 700pts, Nifty50 below 17,150 in pre-open deals
Stock market live: At 07:50 am, SGX Nifty quoted at 17,230, indicating an opening loss of over 100-odd points on the Nifty
Topics
MARKET LIVE | Markets | S&P BSE Sensex
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
Stock market live updates: The Sensex and Nifty benchmark indices are likely to start gap-down on Monday, as they may extend Friday's brutal selloff amid a slump in rupee and rising recession fears.
At 07:50 am, SGX Nifty quoted at 17,230, indicating an opening loss of over 100-odd points on the Nifty.
Despite a sharp fall in oil prices, which are now at $86 per barrel, the risk-off sentiment around the globe continues to be strong.
At 07:50 am, SGX Nifty quoted at 17,230, indicating an opening loss of over 100-odd points on the Nifty.
Despite a sharp fall in oil prices, which are now at $86 per barrel, the risk-off sentiment around the globe continues to be strong.
In the US, the S&P500 and Nasdaq dropped around 2 per cent each on Friday. This morning in Asia, Nikkei and Kospi also declined by 2 per cent each amid weak sentiment.
That said, amomg stocks, Suzlon Energy will be in focus as the company on Sunday said its board has approved raising Rs 1,200 crore via a rights issue of 240 crore shares
Anupam Rasayan India has been directed by GPCB (Gujarat Pollution Control Board ) to pay Rs 1 crore as an interim environmental damage compensation (affected the air quality due to fire ).
New listing
Harsha Engineers will make its debut on the bourses today. The issue price is fixed at Rs 330 per share. As per IPO Watch, the stock can list with upto a 50 per cent premium at Rs 500.
Anupam Rasayan India has been directed by GPCB (Gujarat Pollution Control Board ) to pay Rs 1 crore as an interim environmental damage compensation (affected the air quality due to fire ).
New listing
Harsha Engineers will make its debut on the bourses today. The issue price is fixed at Rs 330 per share. As per IPO Watch, the stock can list with upto a 50 per cent premium at Rs 500.
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
Auto Refresh
Load More