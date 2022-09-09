- Russia's exclusion may pave way for India into global bond index
Market LIVE: Positive open likely as SGX Nifty higher; Asian indices rise
Stock market live: In Asia, China today released its CPI data for August, which fell to 2.5 per cent from 2.7 per cent in July. The figure also came below estimates of 2.8 per cent
Stock market live updates: The Sensex and Nifty indices are eyeing a positive start on Friday amid firm cues from overseas.
At 8:10 am, the SGX Nifty futures were around 100 points higher at 17,920.
On Thursday, US Fed Chair Jerome Powell reiterated that the US central bank will do everything it takes to tame inflation and will continue with rate hikes “until the job is done”.
However, he added that the US economy can still avoid a serious recession.
That apart, the European Central Bank raised its key interest rates by 75 basis points and promised further hikes amid energy woes.
In Asia, China today released its CPI data for August, which fell to 2.5 per cent from 2.7 per cent in July. The figure also came below estimates of 2.8 per cent.
Back home, among stocks, NTPC will be in focus as it has entered into an agreement to supply renewable energy to the armed forces (Military Engineering Services).
Global cues
US markets closed Thursday’s choppy session in green. The Dow jumped 0.61 per cent, the S&P 500 rose 0.66 per cent and the Nasdaq advanced 0.60 per cent.
Asian markets also climbed higher this morning. Hang Seng led gains with a rise of 1.2 per cent. Nikkei, Strait times, Shenzhen Component and Shanghai Composite rose 0.3-0.7 per cent.
Brent Crude continued to trade below $90 per barrel amid persistent demand worries.
