MARKET LIVE: Gap-down start likely for Sensex, Nifty amid weak global cues
Stock market live updates: At 8 am, the SGX Nifty futures were quoting 17,775, indicating a gap-down open of 100 points on the Nifty
Stock market live updates: The benchmark Sensex and Nifty indices are likely to see a shaky start on Friday as global equities turn weak.
At 8 am, the SGX Nifty futures were quoting 17,775, indicating a gap-down open of 100 points on the Nifty.
In the US, the Dow dropped 0.56 per cent, for its lowest close since July 14. The Nasdaq fell 1.43 per cent, while the S&P 500 dipped 1.13 per cent.
Among Asian indices, Nikkei and Hang Seng slid 1 per cent each this morning. Shanghai Composite and Shenzhen Component were up to 0.7 per cent down.
Meanwhile, industrial production in China rose by 4.2 per cent in August from a year earlier, beating the 3.8 per cent increase estimated by Reuters.
In commodity market, Brent Crude was trading at $91 a barrel levels amid severe recession fears.
That said, market action today may be tepid as investors could remain on the sidelines due to the weekend factor and the US Fed meeting next week.
Primary market
The initial public offering (IPO) of Harsha Engineers International was subscribed 10.35 times on Thursday, the second day of the issue. The institutional investor portion was subscribed 1.6 times, the HNI portion by 24.9 times, and the retail investor portion by 9.14 times.
Among other stocks, MTAR Technologies will be on the radar. The company has bagged an order worth Rs 540 crore.
