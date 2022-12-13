JUST IN
MARKET LIVE: Gap up open likely on strong global cues; SGX Nifty up 130pts

Stock market live updates: At 7:50 am, the SGX Nifty quoted at 18,630 levels, up 133 points from spot Nifty's close on Monday

SI Reporter  | New Delhi 

A gap up open is likely for domestic markets on Tuesday amid strong global cues. At 7:50 am, the SGX Nifty quoted at 18,630 levels, up 133 points from spot Nifty’s close on Monday.

Globally, all major averages in the US markets clocked solid gains overnight as investors await inflation report. Dow Jones, NASDAQ Composite, and the S&P 500 closed above 1 per cent in trade.

Asia-Pacific markets, however, were mixed as Nikkei 225, the S&P 200, and Topix indices added up to 0.4 per cent. Hang Seng, Kospi, Kosdaq indices, on the other hand, lost up to 0.3 per cent.

On the commodities front, prices of Brent Crude climbed 0.8 per cent to $78 per barrel, whereas WTI Crude was up 0.9 per cent to $73 per barrel.

Back home, shares of Dalmia Bharat will be in focus after the company's subsidiary, Dalmia Cement, acquired Jaiprakash Associates for Rs 5,666 crore. 

Besides, shares of Tata Steel, JSW Steel, JSPL and SAIL will be tracked after the companies qualified under the PLI scheme for specialty steel. 

