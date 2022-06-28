- Stocks to watch: Bajaj Auto, TVS Motor, Tata Steel, Cipla, JSW Steel, FRL
- How market uncertainty will impact India Inc's fund-raising plans?
- Commodities face recession test even as Goldman Sachs stays bullish
- For Bajaj Auto, share buyback worth up to Rs 2,500 crore spurs optimism
- Over a quarter of MSMEs lost over 3% market share due to Covid: Crisil
- Wall Street sheds opening gains on losses in high-growth stocks
- Benchmark indices extend winning streak as commodity prices moderate
- Dollar treads water as stock markets reassess rate hike bets; ECB eyed
- World shares at higher trend as IMF foresees US dodging recession
- Global stocks extend bear market bounce as oil prices ease inflation fears
MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty signals a muted start, down 96 points
Stock market LIVE updates: As of 7:58 AM, the SGX Nifty Futures quoted 15,736 levels, indicating a cut of 96-odd points on the Nifty50.
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
Globally, the US equity markets turned muted as all major indexes in the Wall Street dropped in trade on Monday, June 27. Dow Jones slipped 0.2 per cent, the S&P 500 dropped 0.3 per cent, and NASDAQ Composite fell 0.7 per cent.
On Tuesday morning, major markets in Asia-Pacific, too, traded mixed as covid-19 clampdown drowned hopes of robust recovery. While Hong Kong's Hang Seng index 0.7 per cent, Japan's Nikkei 225 advanced 0.4 per cent.
Meanwhile, back home, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will chair the 47th GST Council meeting on Tuesday, June 28.
That apart, among individual stocks, Bajaj Auto will see some action as board approved buyback worth up to Rs 2,500 crore. Besides that, Moody's upgraded Tata Steel's outlook to 'positive' from 'stable' on strong operational performance backed by healthy liquidity position.
