MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty signals a muted start, down 96 points

Stock market LIVE updates: As of 7:58 AM, the SGX Nifty Futures quoted 15,736 levels, indicating a cut of 96-odd points on the Nifty50.

SI Reporter  | New Delhi 

The Indian equity markets are likely to open on a choppy ground as investors mood turn cautious overseas. As of 7:58 AM, the SGX Nifty Futures quoted 15,736 levels, indicating a cut of 96-odd points on the Nifty50. 

Globally, the US equity markets turned muted as all major indexes in the Wall Street dropped in trade on Monday, June 27. Dow Jones slipped 0.2 per cent, the S&P 500 dropped 0.3 per cent, and NASDAQ Composite fell 0.7 per cent. 

On Tuesday morning, major markets in Asia-Pacific, too, traded mixed as covid-19 clampdown drowned hopes of robust recovery. While Hong Kong's Hang Seng index 0.7 per cent, Japan's Nikkei 225 advanced 0.4 per cent.

Meanwhile, back home, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will chair the 47th GST Council meeting on Tuesday, June 28.

That apart, among individual stocks, Bajaj Auto will see some action as board approved buyback worth up to Rs 2,500 crore. Besides that, Moody's upgraded Tata Steel's outlook to 'positive' from 'stable' on strong operational performance backed by healthy liquidity position.

