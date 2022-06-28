JUST IN

Rupee at a fresh new low as rising oil deepens CAD, inflation concerns
India-dedicated funds follow global EM trend as outflows hit $547 mn in May
Rupee ends almost flat at 78.34 against US dollar despite equity rally
Rupee slips by 1 paisa, settles at all-time low of 78.33 against US dollar
Rupee recovers from record low, opens 12 paise up at 78.20 against dollar
Rupee settles at record low of 78.32 against dollar on forex outflows
Fall in onshore forward premiums could push Indian rupee even lower
Rupee recovers from record low, inches higher by 9 paise against dollar
RBI may have boosted forwards intervention to slow rupee fall, save reserve
Rupee falls 4 paise against US dollar in early trade tracking muted markets
You are here: Home » Finance » Money & Forex Markets » News

India defies global slump with a record $82 bn dealmaking spree in Q2

Business Standard

Rupee tanks 46 paise to close at record low of 78.83 against US dollar

Persistent foreign capital outflows and a surge in crude oil prices led to the slump

Topics
Rupee | Dollar | Indian Economy

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 
Rupee, rupee vs dollar

The rupee plunged by 46 paise to close at record low of 78.83 (provisional) against the US dollar on Tuesday, weighed down by persistent foreign capital outflows and a surge in crude oil prices.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened lower at 78.53 against the greenback and finally settled at 78.83, down 46 paise over its previous close.

During the session, the rupee touched an all-time low of 78.85 against the American currency.

"The Indian rupee touched an all-time low against the US Dollar amid weak domestic equities and a surge in crude oil prices. Sustained selling by foreign investors also put downside pressure on Rupee," Anuj Choudhary - Research Analyst at Sharekhan by BNP Paribas said.

The rupee is expected to trade on a negative note on risk aversion in domestic markets and continued selling pressure from foreign institutional investors (FIIs). Elevated oil prices may also weigh on the domestic currency, Choudhary said.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading 0.01 per cent higher at 103.95.

Markets are reassessing their expectations of Fed rate hike. Traders may also take cues from the US consumer confidence data, which is expected to worsen from the previous month.

"Markets may also take cues from Fed Chair Jerome Powell's speech at the ECB forum later this week. Rupee may trade in the range of 78-79.50 in near-term," Choudhary added.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude futures advanced 1.89 per cent to USD 117.26 per barrel.

On the domestic equity market front, the 30-share BSE Sensex ended 16.17 points or 0.03 per cent higher at 53,177.45, while the broader NSE Nifty advanced 18.15 points or 0.11 per cent to 15,850.20.

Foreign institutional investors were net sellers in the capital market on Monday as they offloaded shares worth Rs 1,278.42 crore, as per stock exchange data.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Read our full coverage on Rupee

First Published: Tue, June 28 2022. 15:57 IST

`
.