MARKET LIVE: Tepid start likely amid weak global cues; SGX Nifty down 30pts
Stock market live updates: As of 8:01 AM, the SGX Nifty Futures quoted at 17,304 levels, down 36-odd points on the Nifty50.
Globally, a sharp decline was witnessed in the US markets on Monday - Dow Jones declined 0.1 per cent, while the S&P 500 slipped 0.2 per cent, and NASDAQ Composite shed 0.1 per cent.
Major markets in Asia-Pacific slipped in tandem on Tuesday morning. Japan's Nikkei 225 fell 0.8 per cent and South Korea's Kospi was down 0.3 per cent.
Meanwhile, prices of crude oil slipped below $100-mark on renewed demand fears. Brent Crude hovered around $99 per barrel, whereas WTI Crude was at $93 per barrel.
Back home, Adani Green Energy, Indus Towers, and Deepak Nitrite will report their June quarter results (Q1FY23). Besides, the markets will react to Q1FY23 results of ITC, Zomato, and Varun Beverages.
