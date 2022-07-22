JUST IN
MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty hints positive open on strong global cues, up 50pts

Stock market live updates: As of 7:45 AM, the SGX Nifty Futures quoted at 16,656 levels, indicating an upside of 51 odd-points on the Nifty50.

SI Reporter  | New Delhi 

Markets are likely to open in a positive territory amid strong foreign inflows, sustained rally in the US markets, and easing crude oil prices. As of 7:45 AM, the SGX Nifty Futures quoted at 16,656 levels, indicating an upside of 51 odd-points on the Nifty50.

On Friday, investors will turn their focus on index heavyweight Reliance Industries (RIL) as they report their June quarter 2022 results (Q1FY23). WATCH REPORT. That apart, Bandhan Bank, JSW Steel, UltraTech Cement are some of the other prominent names that will report their Q1FY23 results.

Globally, the US markets saw a sharp rally on Thursday after investors flocked to growth stocks. Dow Jones climbed 0.5 per cent, while the S&P 500 surged 0.9 per cent, and NASDAQ Composite jumped 1.3 per cent.

However, Asia-Pacific markets slipped on Friday morning after Japan’s inflation rose 2.2 per cent in June. Both Nikkei 225 and Topix declined 0.3 per cent, each.

Meanwhile, prices of crude oil edged lower amid demand worries. Brent Crude hovered around $104 per barrel and WTI Crude was at $96 per barrel.

CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES

