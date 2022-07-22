- Will RIL Q1 numbers spring a surprise?
- What is a pullback rally?
- Bulls back on D-Street: Indices gains 4% in the past 5 trading sessions
- Amid rising investor interest, Sebi mulls regulating online bond platforms
- Reliance Industries in focus as benchmark refining margin slips
- Gland Pharma faces a revenue growth hurdle in FY23; stock falls
- Stock market investors richer by over Rs 9.76 trn in five days
- $85-bn fund manager bets on Indian markets amid recession fears elsewhere
- Delhivery enters top 100 most-valued firms' club; m-cap tops Rs 50,000 cr
- IndusInd, AU SFB: Mid-cap banks roar as Nifty Bank fires above 36,000
MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty hints positive open on strong global cues, up 50pts
Stock market live updates: As of 7:45 AM, the SGX Nifty Futures quoted at 16,656 levels, indicating an upside of 51 odd-points on the Nifty50.
On Friday, investors will turn their focus on index heavyweight Reliance Industries (RIL) as they report their June quarter 2022 results (Q1FY23). WATCH REPORT. That apart, Bandhan Bank, JSW Steel, UltraTech Cement are some of the other prominent names that will report their Q1FY23 results.
Globally, the US markets saw a sharp rally on Thursday after investors flocked to growth stocks. Dow Jones climbed 0.5 per cent, while the S&P 500 surged 0.9 per cent, and NASDAQ Composite jumped 1.3 per cent.
However, Asia-Pacific markets slipped on Friday morning after Japan’s inflation rose 2.2 per cent in June. Both Nikkei 225 and Topix declined 0.3 per cent, each.
Meanwhile, prices of crude oil edged lower amid demand worries. Brent Crude hovered around $104 per barrel and WTI Crude was at $96 per barrel.
