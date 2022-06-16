- Stocks to watch: SBI, HDFC Bank, Yes Bank, Network18, JSW Steel, Zomato
- Cement, steel, paint firms eye painful quarters ahead
- Sebi slaps Rs 23 lakh penalty on 3 people for misrepresentation of funds
- Yield curve inverts in the US and flattens in India, hinting at slowdown
- Five market breadth indicators that every cautious investor must know
- Rupee closes at new all-time low ahead of Fed's interest rate decision
- Those subscribing MFs from Aug to get choice of providing nomination: Sebi
- Sebi issues demand notices to BSE, NSE in Karvy Stock Broking case
- Don't retreat to home turf due to US market correction, experts advise
- Five Tata Group stocks turn ex-dividend; Tata Steel gains, others slip
MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty signals positive start post Fed rate hike, up 100pts
Stock market LIVE updates: As of 07:10 AM, the SGX Nifty futures quoted at 15,800, indicating a gap-up of 100 points on the Nifty 50.
That apart, the US Fed may hike rates by 50 bps or a similar 75 bps in July and sees policy rate around 3.4 per cent by year end, as against the earlier projection of 1.9 per cent. The Fed also added that a 75 bps rate hike may not be the norm beyond July.
The US equity markets welcomed the hawkish stance and closed higher in trade on Wednesday. NASDAQ Composite gained the most - as it surged over 2 per cent, while Dow Jones and the S&P 500 edged above 1 per cent, each.
Asia-Pacific markets, too, followed the footsteps and edged higher in Thursday's morning trade. Japan's Nikkei 225 rose nearly 2 per cent, whereas, South Korea's Kospi was up 1.6 per cent.
On the domestic front, Network18 will be in focus after Viacom18 eyes expansion after it bagged media rights for the Indian Premier League. Besides that, State Bank of India raised its MCLR lending rate by 20 bps.
Globally, investors' will track Bank of England's interest rate decision, US jobless claims data, as well as Chinese industrial production data on Thursday, June 16.
