MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty signals positive start post Fed rate hike, up 100pts

Stock market LIVE updates: As of 07:10 AM, the SGX Nifty futures quoted at 15,800, indicating a gap-up of 100 points on the Nifty 50.

SI Reporter  | New Delhi 

Positive global cues are likely to cheer the Indian equity markets on Thursday, June 16. As of 07:10 AM, the SGX Nifty futures quoted at 15,800, indicating a gap-up of 100 points on the Nifty 50. The US Federal Reserve raised interest rates by 75 basis points (bps), the highest seen since 1994 and signalled to continue its path towards hawkish stance, in order to abate inflationary pressures. Wuth this, the Federal Reseve's benchmark federal funds rate will increase in the range of 1.5 per cent to 1.75 per cent. 

That apart, the US Fed may hike rates by 50 bps or a similar 75 bps in July and sees policy rate around 3.4 per cent by year end, as against the earlier projection of 1.9 per cent. The Fed also added that a 75 bps rate hike may not be the norm beyond July.

The US equity markets welcomed the hawkish stance and closed higher in trade on Wednesday. NASDAQ Composite gained the most - as it surged over 2 per cent, while Dow Jones and the S&P 500 edged above 1 per cent, each.

Asia-Pacific markets, too, followed the footsteps and edged higher in Thursday's morning trade. Japan's Nikkei 225 rose nearly 2 per cent, whereas, South Korea's Kospi was up 1.6 per cent.

On the domestic front, Network18 will be in focus after Viacom18 eyes expansion after it bagged media rights for the Indian Premier League. Besides that, State Bank of India raised its MCLR lending rate by 20 bps.

Globally, investors' will track Bank of England's interest rate decision, US jobless claims data, as well as Chinese industrial production data on Thursday, June 16.

