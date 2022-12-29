JUST IN
You are here: Home » Markets » News

MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty hints weak start amid tepid global cues, down 80pts

Stock market live updates: At 7:45 am, the SGX Nifty quoted 18,050 levels, down over 50-odd points

Topics
MARKET LIVE | Nifty | BSE NSE

SI Reporter  | New Delhi 

Tiny URL Add to My Page Print

EVENT HIGHLIGHTS

BSE
Domestic markets are likely to start negative on Thursday amid weak global cues and tepid foreign flows. At 7:45 am, the SGX Nifty quoted 18,050 levels, down over 50-odd points.

Globally, the US equity markets edged lower overnight, as traders anticipated early recession to materialise in 2023. Dow Jones, NASDAQ Composite, and the S&P 500 indices closed over 1 per cent lower each.

Asia-Pacific markets, too, were lower this morning, with Nikkei 225, Kospi, Topix, and the S&P 200 indices falling up to 0.8 per cent.

In the commodities market, prices of Brent Crude and WTI Crude skid up to 0.6 per cent to $82 per barrel, and $78 per barrel, respectively, amid demand concerns post resurgence in Covid-19 cases in China.

Back home, shares of Sheela Foam will be tracked after the company plans to acquire Kurl-On for Rs 2,000 crore.

Besides, shares of Bharti Airtel will be in focus after the telecom operator plans to invest Rs 27,000-28,000 crore in telecom network with a focus on 5G rollout.

CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES

Auto Refresh