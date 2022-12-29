- What will guide the stock markets in the New Year?
- Sebi imposes Rs 75 lakh fine on ICCL, NCL in Karvy Stock Broking case
- Prospects remain healthy for NBFCs, bank credit shows a strong trend
- Sebi proposes regulatory framework for index providers, Rs 25 cr net worth
- Sebi penalises clearing corporations for violations in Karvy Broking case
- Sebi releases list of nine 'most wanted defaulters'- all untraceable
- MapmyIndia slips 4% to hit lowest level since listing; nears issue price
- Agrichemical exporters expected to clock better growth than domestic peers
- Chaman Lal Setia Exports soars 11%, hits 52-week high on heavy volumes
- Tesla touches a 2-year low: Twitter may not be Elon Musk's biggest trouble
MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty hints weak start amid tepid global cues, down 80pts
Stock market live updates: At 7:45 am, the SGX Nifty quoted 18,050 levels, down over 50-odd points
Topics
MARKET LIVE | Nifty | BSE NSE
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
Globally, the US equity markets edged lower overnight, as traders anticipated early recession to materialise in 2023. Dow Jones, NASDAQ Composite, and the S&P 500 indices closed over 1 per cent lower each.
Asia-Pacific markets, too, were lower this morning, with Nikkei 225, Kospi, Topix, and the S&P 200 indices falling up to 0.8 per cent.
In the commodities market, prices of Brent Crude and WTI Crude skid up to 0.6 per cent to $82 per barrel, and $78 per barrel, respectively, amid demand concerns post resurgence in Covid-19 cases in China.
Back home, shares of Sheela Foam will be tracked after the company plans to acquire Kurl-On for Rs 2,000 crore.
Besides, shares of Bharti Airtel will be in focus after the telecom operator plans to invest Rs 27,000-28,000 crore in telecom network with a focus on 5G rollout.
Back home, shares of Sheela Foam will be tracked after the company plans to acquire Kurl-On for Rs 2,000 crore.
Besides, shares of Bharti Airtel will be in focus after the telecom operator plans to invest Rs 27,000-28,000 crore in telecom network with a focus on 5G rollout.
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
Auto Refresh
Load More