- Stocks to Watch: Hinduja Global, Just Dial, IRB Infra, SWRE, Ramco Systems
- Manufacturing sector companies outperform on the bourses in 2022
- Benchmark indices rise nearly 1% on heavy buying in oil, FMCG stocks
- Markets regulator Sebi clarifies on new ISIN allocation by depositories
- Sebi proposes major changes in investor grievance redressal mechanism
- Sebi moots measures to strengthen investor grievance redress mechanism
- Rs 1 trn m-cap club hits half-century in 2022 despite muted gains in Sensex
- Ongoing divestment, healthy order inflows positive for Larsen & Toubro
- UTI AMC's shares soar 10% on reports of Tata group eyeing majority stake
- Maha govt okays Lloyds Metals' Rs 20,000-cr project; stock up 26% in 4 days
MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty hints tepid start amid weak global cues, down 30pts
Stock market live updates: At 7:55 am, the SGX Nifty quoted around 18,457 levels, down 29-odd points
Topics
MARKET LIVE | stock market trading | Trading strategies
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
Domestic markets are likely to edge lower on Tuesday amid weak global cues, tepid foreign flows, and rising crude oil prices.
At 7:55 am, the SGX Nifty quoted around 18,457 levels, down 29-odd points.
Globally, the US markets plunged into negative territory overnight as the hawkish forecast by the US Federal Reserve continued to haunt traders. Dow Jones, the S&P 500, and NASDAQ Composite indices dropped up to 1 per cent.
Markets in Asia-Pacific, too, followed suit this morning and edged lower in trade. Key indices like Nikkei 225, the S&P 200, Kospi, Kosdaq, Topix, Hang Seng, and Shanghai Composite declined up to 1 per cent.
Meanwhile, in the commodities market, prices of Brent Crude and WTI Crude climbed over 0.7 per cent each to $80 per barrel, and $75 per barrel, respectively, amid renewed demand hopes on China easing covid-19 curbs.
Back home, shares of Hindustan Zinc will be tracked after the company plans to invest around Rs 8,270 crore to convert its diesel-fired mining vehicles into battery-operated.
Besides, shares of Axis Bank will be in focus after the private sector lender hiked marginal cost of funds-based lending rate (MCLR) by 30 basis points.
Back home, shares of Hindustan Zinc will be tracked after the company plans to invest around Rs 8,270 crore to convert its diesel-fired mining vehicles into battery-operated.
Besides, shares of Axis Bank will be in focus after the private sector lender hiked marginal cost of funds-based lending rate (MCLR) by 30 basis points.
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
Auto Refresh
Load More