MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty hints tepid start amid weak global cues, down 30pts

Stock market live updates: At 7:55 am, the SGX Nifty quoted around 18,457 levels, down 29-odd points

SI Reporter  | New Delhi 

Domestic markets are likely to edge lower on Tuesday amid weak global cues, tepid foreign flows, and rising crude oil prices.

At 7:55 am, the SGX Nifty quoted around 18,457 levels, down 29-odd points.

Globally, the US markets plunged into negative territory overnight as the hawkish forecast by the US Federal Reserve continued to haunt traders. Dow Jones, the S&P 500, and NASDAQ Composite indices dropped up to 1 per cent.

Markets in Asia-Pacific, too, followed suit this morning and edged lower in trade. Key indices like Nikkei 225, the S&P 200, Kospi, Kosdaq, Topix, Hang Seng, and Shanghai Composite declined up to 1 per cent.

Meanwhile, in the commodities market, prices of Brent Crude and WTI Crude climbed over 0.7 per cent each to $80 per barrel, and $75 per barrel, respectively, amid renewed demand hopes on China easing covid-19 curbs.

Back home, shares of Hindustan Zinc will be tracked after the company plans to invest around Rs 8,270 crore to convert its diesel-fired mining vehicles into battery-operated.

Besides, shares of Axis Bank will be in focus after the private sector lender hiked marginal cost of funds-based lending rate (MCLR) by 30 basis points.

