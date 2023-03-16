JUST IN

Stocks to watch: JSW Energy, Federal Bank, Zuari Inds, Titagarh Wagons,
Mindpsace REIT raises Rs 550 cr through green bonds to refinance loans
Stock exchanges freeze promoter shareholding of Patanjali Foods
Indices dip for fifth session as Credit Suisse woes weigh on investor minds
IPO filings halve in FY23 as outlook for new share sales worsens
MFs keep the powder dry as Nifty nears 'correction', cash holdings rise
Technocraft Industries hits record high; stock zooms 40% in 5 weeks
GMR Airports surges 6% on heavy volumes after arm raises funds via NCDs
Varun Beverages surges 5%, nears record high on strong growth outlook
Stock Market Live: SGX Nifty flat, Asian indices bleed; Brent at $73/bbl

Stock market live updates: As of 7:45 am, the SGX Nifty quoted 17,018 levels, up 44-odd points

MARKET LIVE | Indian markets | Markets Sensex Nifty

SI Reporter  | New Delhi 
Domestic markets are likely to start Thursday's trade on a firm note, amid mixed global cues. As of 7:45 am, the SGX Nifty quoted 17,018 levels, up 44-odd points.
