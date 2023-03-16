Refresh / Auto Refresh
Stock Market Live: SGX Nifty flat, Asian indices bleed; Brent at $73/bbl
Stock market live updates: As of 7:45 am, the SGX Nifty quoted 17,018 levels, up 44-odd points
Introduction
Domestic markets are likely to start Thursday's trade on a firm note, amid mixed global cues. As of 7:45 am, the SGX Nifty quoted 17,018 levels, up 44-odd points.
Globally, the US markets were mixed overnight, with Dow Jones and the S&P 500 slipping up to 0.8 per cent. NASDAQ Composite, meanwhile, closed flat.
Asia-Pacific markets, on the other hand, fell this morning, with Nikkei 225, Hang Seng, S&P 200, Topix indices falling up to 1 per cent.
In the commodity market, prices of Brent Crude and WTI Crude rose up to 0.3 per cent to $73 per barrel, and $67 per barrel.
Back home, shares of Federal Bank will be in focus after the board plans to meet next week to mull fund raise.
