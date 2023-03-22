Refresh / Auto Refresh
Stock Market Live: SGX Nifty up 30pts; US Fed's interest rate decision eyed
Stock market live updates: As of 8:05 am, the SGX Nifty quoted at 17,175 levels, up 31-odd points
Topics MARKET LIVE | Markets Sensex Nifty | Market trendsSI Reporter |
BSE
Introduction
Domestic markets are likely to start Wednesday's trade on a firm note, ahead of the US Federal Reserve's interest rate decision. As of 8:05 am, the SGX Nifty quoted at 17,175 levels, up 31-odd points.
READ MORE
READ MORE
Domestic markets are likely to start Wednesday's trade on a firm note, ahead of the US Federal Reserve's interest rate decision. As of 8:05 am, the SGX Nifty quoted at 17,175 levels, up 31-odd points.
Back home, shares of Tata Motors will be tracked after the automaker hiked prices commercial vehicles (CV) range by 5 percent starting April 1.
Besides, shares of PFC will be in focus after the board approved raising up to Rs 80,000 crore through various financial instruments READ LESS
Overnight, the US markets edged higher as investors hoped for an end to the monetary tightening cycle due to the banking sector crisis. Dow Jones, NASDAQ Composite, and the S&P 500 indices surged up to 1.5 per cent.
Asia-Pacific markets, too, climbed in tandem, with Nikkei 225, Kospi, Topix, the S&P 200, Kosdaq, Hang Seng indices rising up to 2 per cent.
In the commodity market, prices of oil recovered from 15-week lows, as investor fears eased post the buyout of embattled Credit Suisse. While Brent Crude declined 0.6 per cent to $74 per barrel, WTI Crude rose 2.5 per cent to $69 per barrel.
In the commodity market, prices of oil recovered from 15-week lows, as investor fears eased post the buyout of embattled Credit Suisse. While Brent Crude declined 0.6 per cent to $74 per barrel, WTI Crude rose 2.5 per cent to $69 per barrel.
Back home, shares of Tata Motors will be tracked after the automaker hiked prices commercial vehicles (CV) range by 5 percent starting April 1.
Besides, shares of PFC will be in focus after the board approved raising up to Rs 80,000 crore through various financial instruments READ LESS