Stock Market Live: SGX Nifty up 30pts; US Fed's interest rate decision eyed

Domestic are likely to start Wednesday's trade on a firm note, ahead of the US Federal Reserve's interest rate decision. As of 8:05 am, the SGX Nifty quoted at 17,175 levels, up 31-odd points.

Overnight, the US edged higher as investors hoped for an end to the monetary tightening cycle due to the banking sector crisis. Dow Jones, NASDAQ Composite, and the S&P 500 indices surged up to 1.5 per cent.

Asia-Pacific markets, too, climbed in tandem, with Nikkei 225, Kospi, Topix, the S&P 200, Kosdaq, Hang Seng indices rising up to 2 per cent.



In the commodity market, prices of oil recovered from 15-week lows, as investor fears eased post the buyout of embattled Credit Suisse. While Brent Crude declined 0.6 per cent to $74 per barrel, WTI Crude rose 2.5 per cent to $69 per barrel.