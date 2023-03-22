JUST IN

Stocks to Watch: Tata Motors, IOC, Hind Zinc, Sonata Software, Bandhan Bank
Powered by US boutique investment firm GQG, FPIs turn net buyers
Benchmark indices rebound on global trends, buying in Reliance Industries
This private sector lender saw sharpest intra-day surge in 10 months
Zee Entertainment zooms 14% in 4 days on hopes of settlement with lenders
Manappuram Finance extends gain; stock rallies 14% thus far in March
HDFC AMC gains 5% after SBI MF bought over 2% stake via open market
4 reasons why HSBC thinks Zomato is a great buy at the current levels
Sterling & Wilson jumps 9% as it emerges bidder for Rs 2,100 cr project
Hariom Pipe hits new high, up 4% on shareholders nod for preferential issue
Stock Market Live: SGX Nifty up 30pts; US Fed's interest rate decision eyed

Stock market live updates: As of 8:05 am, the SGX Nifty quoted at 17,175 levels, up 31-odd points

Domestic markets are likely to start Wednesday's trade on a firm note, ahead of the US Federal Reserve's interest rate decision. As of 8:05 am, the SGX Nifty quoted at 17,175 levels, up 31-odd points.
