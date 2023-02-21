MARKET LIVE: Sensex up 100pts, Nifty50 above 17,950 in pre-open trade

Domestic are likely to start Tuesday's trade on a tepid note, given muted global cues and subdued foreign flows. As of 8:04 am, the SGX quoted 17,864 levels, suggesting a flat start at the bourses

Globally, though the US equity were closed on Monday in observance of Presidents' Day, futures tied to Wall Street continued their fall this morning. Dow Futures, NASDAQ Futures, and the S&P 500 Futures dropped up to 0.4 per cent.

Asia-Pacific markets, too, followed similar footsteps and edged lower in early trade. Key indices like the Nikkei 225, Topix, the S&P 200, Kospi, Kosdaq shed up to 0.5 per cent.