MARKET LIVE: Sensex up 100pts, Nifty50 above 17,950 in pre-open trade
Stock market live updates: As of 8:04 am, the SGX Nifty quoted 17,864 levels, suggesting a flat start at the bourses
Introduction
Domestic markets are likely to start Tuesday's trade on a tepid note, given muted global cues and subdued foreign flows. As of 8:04 am, the SGX Nifty quoted 17,864 levels, suggesting a flat start at the bourses
That apart, prices of oil from the commodities basket saw a mixed trend. While Brent Crude slipped 0.4 per cent to $83 per barrel, WTI Crude rose 1 per cent to $77 per barrel.
Back home, shares of Tata Motors will be in focus after the automaker inked pact with Uber to supply 25,000 electric vehicles.
Besides, shares of Adani-Group companies will be under investors' radar as the conglomerate starts to repay loans as a comeback strategy.
Globally, though the US equity markets were closed on Monday in observance of Presidents' Day, futures tied to Wall Street continued their fall this morning. Dow Futures, NASDAQ Futures, and the S&P 500 Futures dropped up to 0.4 per cent.
Asia-Pacific markets, too, followed similar footsteps and edged lower in early trade. Key indices like the Nikkei 225, Topix, the S&P 200, Kospi, Kosdaq shed up to 0.5 per cent.
