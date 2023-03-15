Stock Market Live: SGX Nifty jumps 100 pts; Asian indices gain up to 2%

Domestic are likely to snap four-day losing streak and turn positive on Wednesday, as global sentiments improve on in-line report.

As of 8:00 am, the SGX Nifty quoted 17,217 levels, up over 100 points.

Globally, the US inched higher overnight after US annual consumer inflation eased to 6 per cent in February. Dow Jones, NASDAQ Composite, and the S&P 500 indices climbed up to 2 per cent.

Asia-Pacific markets, too, cheered in tandem, with Nikkei 225, Kospi, Kosdaq, Topix, and the S&P 200 indices gained up to 2 per cent.



In the commodities market, prices of Brent Crude, and WTI Crude climbed over 1 per cent each to $78 per barrel, and $72 per barrel.



Among individual stocks, shares of will be in focus after credit ratings agency CRISIL Ratings reaffirmed bank's financial conditions as 'stable.'



Besides, shares of will also be tracked after it inked a pact with Africa Capitalworks to sell a 51.18 per cent stake in Uganda-based Quality Chemical Industries.