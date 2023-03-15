JUST IN

Stock Market Live: SGX Nifty jumps 100pts; Asian indices gain up to 2%
Stocks to watch: Cipla, Axis Bank, PNC Infratech, RailTel, Glenmark Pharma
FPIs seek six more months from FinMin to comply with PMLA tweaks
All Adani stocks end in red amid weakness in market, 6 hit lower limit
No breather for stock markets as US bank crisis weighs on sentiment
Mutual funds pare holdings in Adani Group stocks in February, shows data
Nifty Pharma index hits 2-year low; Cipla, Divis, Laurus Labs at 52-wk lows
Sona Comstar up 8% as institutional investors buy Blackstone's 20.5% stake
Can a Fed rate hike slowdown trigger global equity markets rally?
SVB mess: Moody's puts First Republic, 5 other US banks on downgrade watch
You are here: Home » Markets » News
Refresh / Auto Refresh

Live

  New Updates refresh icon

Stock Market Live: SGX Nifty jumps 100 pts; Asian indices gain up to 2%

Stock market live updates: As of 8:00 am, the SGX Nifty quoted 17,217 levels, up over 100 points

Topics
MARKET LIVE | Markets Sensex Nifty | Market trends

SI Reporter  | New Delhi 
bse

Introduction

Domestic markets are likely to snap four-day losing streak and turn positive on Wednesday, as global sentiments improve on in-line US inflation report.
READ MORE

Key Events