Stock Market Live: SGX Nifty down over 150 points; Asia-Pacific edge lower

Domestic are likely to open lower for the second consecutive day, amid renewed fears of rising interest rates. As of 8:15 am, the suggested a gap-down start at 17,455 levels, down over 150 points.

Globally, investors will watch out key payroll data on Friday that could shape interest rate trajectory. Overnight, the US were hammered, with Dow Jones, NASDAQ Composite, and the S&P 500 indices declining up to 2 per cent.

The Wall Street sell-off spread to in Asia-Pacific too this morning, as Nikkei 225, Topix, the S&P 200 indices lost over 1 per cent each.

In the commodities market, prices of Brent Crude and WTI Crude were flat after a two-day decline at $81 per barrel, and $75 per barrel, respectively.



Back home, shares of Adani-Group companies will be in focus after the conglomerate told investors at a meeting in London that Gautam Adani and his family have prepaid all borrowings backed by company shares.



Besides, shares of Power Grid will be tracked after the state-owned firm approved raising up to Rs 900 crore through issuance of non-convertible bonds on private placement basis.

