MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty signals a soft start to trade, down 23 points
Stock market LIVE updates: As of 8:00 AM, the SGX Nifty Futures quoted 15,729 levels, indicating a cut of 23-odd points on the Nifty50.
However, globally, the US markets closed in a positive territory on Friday. Dow Jones advanced 1.05 per cent, while the S&P 500 rose 1.06 per cent, and NASDAQ Composite was up 0.9 per cent.
Asia-Pacific markets, too, imitated the positive cues from the US markets and edged higher on Monday morning. Japan's Nikkei 225 rose 1.09 per cent and South Korea's Kospi was up 0.2 per cent.
Back home, macro data and corporate earnings season will steer the markets this week. That apart, among individual stocks, HDFC and HDFC Bank will be in focus after both stock exchanges approved their proposed merger.
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
