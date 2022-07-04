JUST IN
You are here: Home » Markets » News

Ahead of Q1 results: Sell-off in IT stocks not over yet; TCS can fall 14%
Business Standard
Web Exclusive

Fight for cabin crew, firm ATF prices to aggravate airlines' pain: Analysts

The Indian aviation sector is seeing headwinds like the Information Technology (IT) sector, where higher attrition rates have forced the management to dole out benefits like double-digit pay hikes

Topics
IndiGo Airlines | SpiceJet | Air India

Nikita Vashisht  |  New Delhi 

SpiceJet

IndiGo's latest flight delay fiasco suggests the Indian aviation sector could be on the cusp of "the most competitive and hostile environment", fear analysts. With three new players - Air India under its new management, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's Akasa and Jet Airways that is trying to find wings again – vying for pilots and cabin crew staff, incumbent players are set to witness ballooning employee costs along with elevated margin pressure, they said.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Mon, July 04 2022. 12:48 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.