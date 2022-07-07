- Stocks to Watch: Reliance, Titan, TVS Motor, Power Grid, Equitas SFB, FMCG
- MARKET LIVE: Sensex gains 450 points, Nifty tops 16,100; Titan surges 7%
- Where are crude oil prices headed?
- Gains in financials hinge on RBI policy, investors must consider options
- Hit hard by inflation, India's FMCG industry reports volume decline in Q1
- Online retail spending in India to grow six-fold to $300 bn by 2030: Report
- Emerging markets post longest streak of monthly outflows since 2015: IIF
- Investors fear big decline in metal companies' margins and profits
- Bond yields dip 10 bps on falling crude prices amid global growth concerns
- Hindustan Power Exchange backed by BSE, PTC to commence operations
Stock market live updates: Tracking positive cues from overseas amid a sharp fall in crude, the domestic markets opened gap-up on Thursday and strongly extended their previous session's gains.
The BSE Sensex rose 450 points to 54,200, and the NSE Nifty50 advanced 150 points to 16,140.
Titan, Asian Paints, M&M, Kotak Bank, Power Grid, ICICI Bank and IndusInd Bank led the upmove on the Sensex, while Bharti Airtel was the sole index loser, down 0.5 per cent.
The broader markets also opened firmly higher. The BSE MidCap and SmallCap indices gained up to 0.8 per cent.
