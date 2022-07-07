JUST IN
MARKET LIVE: Sensex gains 450 points, Nifty tops 16,100; Titan surges 7%

Stock market LIVE updates: The broader markets also opened firmly higher. The BSE MidCap and SmallCap indices gained up to 0.8 per cent.

SI Reporter  | New Delhi 

Stock market
Stock market live updates: Tracking positive cues from overseas amid a sharp fall in crude, the domestic markets opened gap-up on Thursday and strongly extended their previous session's gains. 

The BSE Sensex rose 450 points to 54,200, and the NSE Nifty50 advanced 150 points to 16,140. 

Titan, Asian Paints, M&M, Kotak Bank, Power Grid, ICICI Bank and IndusInd Bank led the upmove on the Sensex, while Bharti Airtel was the sole index loser, down 0.5 per cent. 

The broader markets also opened firmly higher. The BSE MidCap and SmallCap indices gained up to 0.8 per cent.


