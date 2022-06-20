- One-year returns for 75% equity funds now negative as market drags
- MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty hints at a flat start amid mixed global cues
- Stocks to Watch: eMudhra, REC, Voda Idea, TVS Motor, HUL, Delhivery, YES Bk
- Cost turbulence, rising competition may put pressure on airline stocks
- Street signs: Will Nifty sustain 15,000 levels, QSRs underperform, and more
- 'Global trends, foreign fund movement, oil prices to guide mkts this week'
- Crypto update: Bitcoin, Ether bounce off lows after record-breaking rout
- Flight of FPIs continues; equities worth Rs 31,430 crore sold in June yet
- More stocks stare at hitting 52-week lows as investor sentiment weakens
- Top 10 firms lose Rs 3.91 trillion in m-cap; TCS, RIL biggest laggards
MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty hints at a flat start amid mixed global cues
Stock market LIVE updates: As of 8:05 AM, the SGX Nifty quoted at 15,261 levels, indicating a downside of 32-odd points on the Nifty50.
Topics
MARKET LIVE | Market trends | Nifty
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
Though the US equity futures reflected sombre mood, shares of Asia-Pacific inched up on Monday morning. Japan's Nikkei 225 was up 0.5 per cent and South Korea's Kospi advanced 0.1 per cent. The US markets shall remain closed on Monday, June 20, on account of Juneteenth holiday.
Back home, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) pulled out Rs 31,430 crore worth of equities so far in June. With this, the net foreign outflows from equities has reached Rs 1.98 lakh crore in 2022 till now.
Among individual stocks, public sector banks' will be focus as Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is scheduled to meet the heads of public sector banks to review their performance and progress. That apart, Coal India will hog limelight after production inched up 28 per cent in June so far, from a year-ago period.
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
Auto Refresh
Load More