- MARKET LIVE: Dull start likely on mixed global cues; SGX Nifty down 40pts
- Stocks to watch: Asian Paints, Bajaj Auto, Tata Steel, Axis Bank, Lupin
- Zomato slumps 11%, closes at new low of Rs 47.55 as one-yr IPO lock-in ends
- Asset quality worries weigh on Bandhan Bank's stock as NPAs spike
- Markets snap 6-day winning streak over Fed anxiety; Sensex falls 306 pts
- Broking houses cut target price for RIL after disappointing Q1 show
- Sebi warns public against dealing in properties of PACL Group, subsidiaries
- Chip crunch, high RM to dent Bajaj Auto's margins in Q1FY23, say analysts
- Gokaldas Exports extends rally, up 8% in two days post June quarter results
- Prashant Jain quits HDFC AMC: Here's how the stock looks on the charts
MARKET LIVE: Dull start likely on mixed global cues; SGX Nifty down 40pts
Stock market live updates: As of 8:05 AM, the SGX Nifty Futures quoted at 16,585 levels, indicating a downside of 46 odd-points on the Nifty50.
Topics
MARKET LIVE | Nifty | Market trends
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
Globally, the US markets were mixed on Monday as Dow Jones and S&P 500 advanced 0.3 per cent and 0.1 per cent, respectively. However, investors turned away from growth stocks as NASDAQ Composite slipped 0.4 per cent.
That said, Asia-Pacific markets moved in tandem on Tuesday morning. Japan's Nikkei 225 shed 0.2 per cent, whereas, South Korea's Kospi rose 0.4 per cent on the back of strong first quarter 2022 GDP.
Meanwhile, prices of crude oil edger higher in trade on demand fears. Brent Crude hovered around $106 per barrel and WTI Crude was at $97 per barrel.
Back home, investors will follow a slew of corporate earnings slated to report their June quarter results (Q1FY23) on Tuesday, July 26 - Asian Paints, Bajaj Auto, and Tata Power. Besides, Lupin received approval from the US health regulator to market generic drug for treatment of high blood pressure.
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
Auto Refresh
Load More