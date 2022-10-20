- MARKET LIVE: Tepid open likely on grim global cues; SGX Nifty down 140pts
- Stocks to Watch: IndusInd Bank, Delhivery, Tracxn, Shoppers Stop, ITC, NLC
- Best of BS Opinion: Pricing pressure, Congress votes for status quo, & more
- $121-million Individual bond sale on the anvil for Adani Enterprises
- Valuation concerns limit upsides for L&T Tech and Tata Elxsi stocks
- Bharat Bond ETFs cross Rs 50,000 crore AUM mark, says Edelweiss MF
- Suzlon rights issue subscribed 90% a day ahead of close, stock up 20%
- Piramal Pharma ends at Rs 192 on debut, valued at Rs 22,882 cr at close
- Bharat Bond ETF cross Rs 50,000 crore assets under management mark
- World stocks slip, upbeat earnings compete with angst over rate increase
MARKET LIVE: Sensex sheds 250pts, Nifty50 below 17,450 in pre-open deals
Stock market live updates: At 7:58 am, the SGX Nifty quoted at 17,358 levels, down 145 points
Topics
MARKET LIVE | stock market trading | stock market investing
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
That said, the quarterly earnings season will continue to be under limelight. Companies like Bajaj Finance, ITC, Axis Bank, Asian Paints, Tata Consumer, Canara Bank, United Breweries will report the July-September (Q2FY23) quarter results today.
Globally, the US markets shut shop red on Wednesday after the 10-year treasury yields climbed to 14-year high. Dow Jones, the S&P 500, and the NASDAQ Composite declined up to 0.8 per cent.
Asia-Pacific markets, too, lost in tandem as key indices like Nikkei 225, Kospi, S&P 200, and Kosdaq declined up to 0.9 per cent.
On the commodities front, prices of Brent Crude slipped 0.3 per cent to $92 per barrel on recession fears.
Back home, shares of Ultratech Cement will be in focus after the cement maker registered a 42.5 per cent YoY decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 755.7 crore in Q2FY23.
Besides, shares of IndusInd Bank will be tracked after the lender reported 57 per cent YoY rise in standalone net profit to Rs 1,805.22 crore in Q2FY23.
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
Auto Refresh
Load More