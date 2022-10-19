JUST IN
You are here: Home » Markets » News

MARKET LIVE: Subdued open likely amid mixed global cues; SGX Nifty flat

Stock market live updates: At 8:10 am, the SGX Nifty quoted at 17,524 levels, indicating a flat start at the bourses

Topics
MARKET LIVE | stock market trading | stock market investing

SI Reporter  | New Delhi 

Tiny URL Add to My Page Print

EVENT HIGHLIGHTS

bse
Domestic equity markets are likely to start subdued on Wednesday amid mixed global cues, stronger dollar, and persistent foreign outflows. At 8:10 am, the SGX Nifty quoted at 17,524 levels, indicating a flat start at the bourses.

That apart, investors will continue to track the quarterly earnings season. Companies like Ultratech Cement, Nestle India, IndusInd Bank, Havells India, AU Small Finance Bank, are due to report the July-September quarter (Q2FY23) results today.

On the global front, the US markets advanced for the second straight session on Tuesday. Dow Jones, the S&P 500, and the NASDAQ Composite surged up to 1 per cent.

Markets in Asia-Pacific, too, jumped in tandem as Nikkei 225, Topix, Kospi, and the S&P 200 gained up to 0.7 per cent.

However, markets in mainland China were subdued on stronger dollar, with Hang Seng and Shanghai Composite indices declining up to 0.1 per cent.

Back home, shares of L&T Technology will be in focus after the company clocked 22.7 per cent YoY growth in consolidated net profit to Rs 282.4 crore in Q2FY23.

Besides, shares of Tata Motors will be tracked after the auto major bagged order for 200 electric buses, which will be deployed in Jammu and Srinagar.

CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES

Auto Refresh