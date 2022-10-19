- Should you buy stocks of jewellery retailers this Dhanteras?
Should you buy stocks of jewellery retailers this Dhanteras?
MARKET LIVE: Subdued open likely amid mixed global cues; SGX Nifty flat
Stock market live updates: At 8:10 am, the SGX Nifty quoted at 17,524 levels, indicating a flat start at the bourses
That apart, investors will continue to track the quarterly earnings season. Companies like Ultratech Cement, Nestle India, IndusInd Bank, Havells India, AU Small Finance Bank, are due to report the July-September quarter (Q2FY23) results today.
On the global front, the US markets advanced for the second straight session on Tuesday. Dow Jones, the S&P 500, and the NASDAQ Composite surged up to 1 per cent.
Markets in Asia-Pacific, too, jumped in tandem as Nikkei 225, Topix, Kospi, and the S&P 200 gained up to 0.7 per cent.
However, markets in mainland China were subdued on stronger dollar, with Hang Seng and Shanghai Composite indices declining up to 0.1 per cent.
Back home, shares of L&T Technology will be in focus after the company clocked 22.7 per cent YoY growth in consolidated net profit to Rs 282.4 crore in Q2FY23.
Besides, shares of Tata Motors will be tracked after the auto major bagged order for 200 electric buses, which will be deployed in Jammu and Srinagar.
