MARKET LIVE: Positive open likely on strong global cues; SGX Nifty up 40pts
Stock market live updates: At 8:00 am, the SGX Nifty quoted at 18,389 levels, up 42-odd points
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
Investors will continue to track India Inc's quarterly earnings season. Companies like Tata Motors, Pidilite Industries, P&G Health and Hygiene, Star Health, Prestige Estates, will report the July-September quarter (Q2FY23) results today.
Globally, the US markets climbed overnight as traders await the outcome of mid-term elections. Dow Jones, the S&P 500, and NASDAQ Composite surged up to 1 per cent.
Asia-Pacific markets, meanwhile, were mixed as Kospi and the S&P 200 rose nearly 1 per cent. Nikkei 225 and Topix indices, however, lost up to 0.2 per cent.
Among individual stocks, shares of Paytm will be closely tracked after the company's loss widened to Rs 571.5 crore in Q2FY23.
Besides, shares of Dr Lal Pathlabs will be in focus after the company posted a 24.5 per cent yearly drop in its Q2FY23 profit.
