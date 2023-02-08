JUST IN

Stocks to Watch: Bharti Airtel, Hero Moto, Adani Green, Ambuja Cement, NDTV
3 more weeks to online bond platforms to register as stock brokers: Sebi
Sebi moots institutional mechanism for stock brokers to curb market abuse
Sebi to put onus of detecting price rigging, insider trading on brokers
Emerging market currencies to gain on better economic outlook: Reuters poll
Bank credit profiles not at much risk from Adani exposure, says Fitch
5G driving revenue growth in the top 20 markets, early movers get benefit
Demat additions in Jan hit six-month high to take total past 110 mn
General insurer Go Digit's IPO plan delayed, Sebi returns issue papers
Coal import cannot be zero as thermal power projects designed for dry fuels
You are here: Home » Markets » News
Refresh / Auto Refresh

Live

  New Updates refresh icon

MARKET LIVE: Positive start on cards ahead of RBI policy outcome

Stock market live updates: As of 7:40 am, the SGX Nifty hovered around 17,800 levels, up over 50-odd points

Topics
MARKET LIVE | Nifty | BSE NSE

SI Reporter  | New Delhi 
stock markets

Introduction

A firm start is likely for domestic markets ahead of the Reserve Bank of India's interest rate decision. Experts widely anticipate the monetary policy committee to raise repo rates by 25 basis points to 6.5 per cent.
READ MORE

Key Events