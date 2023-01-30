Refresh / Auto Refresh
MARKET LIVE: Nervousness in run-up to Budget could keep indices volatile
Stock market LIVE: Bajaj Finserv, BPCL, Coal India, Gail India, Inox Leisure, and Larsen & Toubro are some of the companies due to report their Q3 results today
Topics MARKET LIVE | Markets | Q3 results
SI Reporter |
New Delhi
Introduction
Stock market LIVE updates: Equity markets will seek direction from Q3 earnings, global cues, and newsflow around Adani-Hindenburg case. At 8:00 AM, SGX Nifty was up 22 points at 17,712 levels. Other Asian indices, meanwhile, were mixed.
READ MORE
READ MORE
Stock market LIVE updates: Equity markets will seek direction from Q3 earnings, global cues, and newsflow around Adani-Hindenburg case. At 8:00 AM, SGX Nifty was up 22 points at 17,712 levels. Other Asian indices, meanwhile, were mixed.
The Shenzhen Component rose more than 2 per cent, while the Shanghai Composite rose 1.36 per cent in China. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index traded 0.6 per cent lower. In Japan, the Nikkei 225 rose 0.12 per cent, while South Korea's Kospi fell 0.24 per cent.
Overnight, the Nasdaq Composite jumped 0.95 per cent on Friday, the S&P 500 gained 0.25 per cent, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average added 0.08 per cent.
Earnings today
The Shenzhen Component rose more than 2 per cent, while the Shanghai Composite rose 1.36 per cent in China. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index traded 0.6 per cent lower. In Japan, the Nikkei 225 rose 0.12 per cent, while South Korea's Kospi fell 0.24 per cent.
Overnight, the Nasdaq Composite jumped 0.95 per cent on Friday, the S&P 500 gained 0.25 per cent, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average added 0.08 per cent.
Earnings today
Bajaj Finserv, BPCL, Coal India, Dhampur Sugar, Dwarikesh Sugar, Exide, Gail India, Inox Leisure, Larsen & Toubro, MRPL, PNB, RECL, Tech Mahindra and Welspun Industries are some of the notable companies to announce their Q3 results on Monday, Jan 30.READ LESS