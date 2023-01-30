JUST IN

MARKET LIVE: Nervousness in run-up to Budget could keep indices volatile
Stocks to Watch: Adani Group, Bajaj Finance, Zomato, Tata Motors, L&T, NMDC
More glitter: Multi-asset allocation funds burnish gold's safe-haven appeal
Will Budget 2023-24 be populist or pragmatic? Brokerages weigh in
Street Signs: Mkt in steel price trap, Adani contagion fears hit LIC & more
Paint biz goes off-colour, likely to see a fresh coat of downside in demand
Rebound in Adani group stocks key to Rs 20,000-crore FPO's success
Securities fraud by the 'Madoffs of Manhattan', says Adani group
NSE world's largest derivatives exchange for fourth straight year in 2022
Seven of top-10 firms shed Rs 2.16 trillion in m-cap; RIL, SBI hit hard
You are here: Home » Markets » News
Refresh / Auto Refresh
  New Updates refresh icon

MARKET LIVE: Nervousness in run-up to Budget could keep indices volatile

Stock market LIVE: Bajaj Finserv, BPCL, Coal India, Gail India, Inox Leisure, and Larsen & Toubro are some of the companies due to report their Q3 results today

Topics
MARKET LIVE | Markets | Q3 results

SI Reporter  | New Delhi 

broker, market, shares, trading, stocks, growth, profit, loss, exchange, brokerage

Introduction

Stock market LIVE updates: Equity markets will seek direction from Q3 earnings, global cues, and newsflow around Adani-Hindenburg case. At 8:00 AM, SGX Nifty was up 22 points at 17,712 levels. Other Asian indices, meanwhile, were mixed.
READ MORE

Key Events