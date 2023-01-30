MARKET LIVE: Nervousness in run-up to Budget could keep indices volatile

Stock updates: Equity will seek direction from Q3 earnings, global cues, and newsflow around Adani-Hindenburg case. At 8:00 AM, was up 22 points at 17,712 levels. Other Asian indices, meanwhile, were mixed.

Bajaj Finserv, BPCL, Coal India, Dhampur Sugar, Dwarikesh Sugar, Exide, Gail India, Inox Leisure, Larsen & Toubro, MRPL, PNB, RECL, Tech Mahindra and Welspun Industries are some of the notable companies to announce their on Monday, Jan 30.

Equity will seek direction from Q3 earnings, global cues, and newsflow around Adani-Hindenburg case. At 8:00 AM, was up 22 points at 17,712 levels. Other Asian indices, meanwhile, were mixed.The Shenzhen Component rose more than 2 per cent, while the Shanghai Composite rose 1.36 per cent in China. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index traded 0.6 per cent lower. In Japan, the Nikkei 225 rose 0.12 per cent, while South Korea's Kospi fell 0.24 per cent.Overnight, the Nasdaq Composite jumped 0.95 per cent on Friday, the S&P 500 gained 0.25 per cent, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average added 0.08 per cent.