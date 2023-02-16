JUST IN

MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty suggests positive start amid strong global cues
Stocks to watch: Nestle India, NTPC, HAL, Bharat Dynamics, MTNL, BEL
Street concerns over global slowdown weighs on Bharat Forge stock
MFIs set for better days, as collection improves, loan sales jump
Sensex pares early losses, Nifty reclaims 18K mark amid mixed global trends
Retail investors keep faith on India stocks despite recent Adani rout
Global index provider MSCI mulls not including stocks under ASM in indices
NSE, CME Group tie up to launch Nymex crude, natural gas derivatives
FPI surpass retail in getting investment calls right in Dec 2022 quarter
ED raids mobile app offices in different cities dealing in cryptocurrencies
MARKET LIVE: Sensex up 250pts, Nifty50 near 18,100 in pre-open trade

Stock market live updates: As of 7:40 am, the SGX Nifty quoted at 18,066 levels, up 43-odd points

SI Reporter  | New Delhi 
Domestic markets are likely to edge higher in Thursday's trade amid strong global cues, and stronger-than-expected US retail sales data. As of 7:40 am, the SGX Nifty quoted at 18,066 levels, up 43-odd points.
